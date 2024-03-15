Woman in critical condition at UHG after being rescued from car in water near Menlo Pier

A woman is in a critical condition at UHG after a car entered the water near Menlo Pier this morning.

A car collided with a wall before entering the water at around 7am.





Both occupants, a woman in her 30’s and a man in his 40’s, were taken to UHG.

The man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries, while the woman’s injuries are described as serious and she remains in a critical condition.

The Coolagh Road remains closed, and forensic collision investigators are to examine the scene.

