Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Claregalway.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision at approximately 8.40 this morning.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The female driver of one of the cars was conveyed to University Hospital Galway for examination.
No other injuries were reported at the time, and investigations are ongoing.
The post Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City Council urged to reform water quality testing during ‘archaic’ bathing season
The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ b...
185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024
There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highes...
Egan’s Whiskey tasting event at The Skeff Bar & Kitchen
The Skeff Bar & Kitchen are hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience on Wednesday, 25t...
Galway Guide Dogs Cycle 2024
The Galway Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs & Assistance Dogs with the support of Challenge Cyc...
Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today
There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. The INMO figures show...
Call for action on spreading of porridge along city streets encouraging seagulls and pigeons
Galway City Council is being urged to take action on the spreading of porridge on various streets...
Concerns long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be facing further five year delay
City East councillor Declan McDonnell is concerned the long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be...
Winning €1m lotto ticket sold in Westside stor
The weekend’s winning one million euro lotto ticket was sold at Monaghan’s Centra and...
Relationship with German twin town holds promise for Tuam
A blossoming relationship between Tuam and a town in Germany is set to be taken a step further an...