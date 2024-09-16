A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Claregalway.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision at approximately 8.40 this morning.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The female driver of one of the cars was conveyed to University Hospital Galway for examination.

No other injuries were reported at the time, and investigations are ongoing.

The post Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.