Woman has ‘no explanation’ for unprovoked street attack

By Ronan Judge

A 22-year-old woman has “no explanation” for an unprovoked assault on a woman out for a walk with her partner that left the victim “vulnerable” and afraid to live in Galway, a court has heard.

Tamara Olaye struck Magda Macionczyk from behind, pulled her earrings and kicked her during the incident at Fearran Rí, Doughiska, on June 18, 2025, Galway District Court was told.

Outlining the facts of the case, Sergeant Joanne McGhee said Ms Macionczyk was walking with her partner when the attack occurred.

She suffered soft tissue injuries including bruises and scratches during the assault.

Olaye, with an address at 163 Fearran Ri, Doughiska, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Ms Macionczyk, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Agains The Person Act.

She also pleaded guilty to the assault of Wojciech Weremczuk on the same date and at the same location.

Olaye was originally charged with a section 3 assault but the State accepted a plea to the less serious section 2 charge.

After reading Ms Macionszyk’s victim impact statement, Judge Catherine Ryan said it appeared the parties did not know each other prior to the incident.

Sgt McGhee said the injured party worked in the local Lidl and there may have been a few incidents in the store but other than that the parties were not known to each other.

Tamara Olaye had eight previous convictions all for road traffic offences and was currently serving a prison sentence, the court heard.

Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, told the court his client was from Galway, attended Galway Community College and had intended to study business at Galway Technical Institute.

He said his client had “no explanation” for what happened and this was “out of character” for her.

“She is not involved in drink or drugs and is a very pleasant lady to deal with it,” Mr McDonald added

Counsel sald his client apologises to the victims and the pleas of guilty were the most important form of apology Ms Olaye could offer.

Judge Catherine Ryan said given the circumstances of the assault, the court would “require some sort of explanation”.

Judge Ryan said the victim impact statement was “quite persuasive” on the “huge effect” the assault had on the victim.

The court heard Ms Macionczyk felt “very vulnerable” since the incident and had put up security cameras at her home.

In her statement, she said she and her partner were looking to leave Galway because they didn’t feel safe anymore.

Judge Ryan said the court was concerned there might be underlying issues and ordered a report from the probation services before the case is finalised. She adjourned the case to November 17.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.