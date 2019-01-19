Woman dies in Clifden house fire

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has died in a house fire in Clifden.
The emergency services were alerted about the fire in a house in Tullyvoheen at around 8pm.
Two units of Clifden Fire Brigade raced to the scene and quickly brought the outbreak under control but a middle aged woman who was alone in the house lost her life as a result of the fire.
She was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.
The woman is understood to be from the north Connemara area.

