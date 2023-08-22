Woman dies and man taken to UHG with serious injuries following Mayo crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman in her 70s has died, and a man was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries following a crash in Mayo.

The woman was a passenger in one of two vehicles which collided on the N5 in Swinford at 4:30 yesterday evening.

The man who was driving the car was rushed to Mayo University Hospital in a serious condition.

While the man driving the other vehicle was also seriously injured and taken to UHG

Gardaí are urging anyone who was travelling in the area at the time – especially those with dashcam footage – to come forward.