Woman charged with arson at Galway city house
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
By Ronan Judge
A 21-year-old carer has appeared in court charged with committing arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, at a home on the east side of Galway city earlier this year.
Anna Maria Chiper, with an address at 205 Pace Avenue, Littlepace, Clonee, Dublin, is accused of two arson offences on March 9 at Castlepark, Ballybane.
At Galway District Court, Detective Garda Ronan Leonard said the accused replied “I don’t agree”, when both charges were put to her, under caution, at Galway Courthouse.
Det Leonard said there were no objections to bail subject to the accused surrendering her passport by a certain date and signing on twice a week at a local Garda station.
Sergeant Joanne McGhee told the court that the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) had directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Criminal Court with consent for the accused to be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty, should it arise.
Defence solicitor, Martina Moran, told the court a book of evidence is being sought, meaning the case might proceed to trial before judge and jury in the Circuit Court.
Ms Moran said her client works as a carer and given the serious nature of the charges, was a suitable candidate for legal aid.
Judge Catherine Ryan granted the application and remanded the accused on bail to appear again on November 10.
In the case, Anna Maria Chiper faces two charges contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act
It is alleged that on March 9, at Castlepark, she committed arson, causing fire damage to the interior and exterior of a property at Castlepark belonging to a named woman.
The charge alleges she was reckless as to whether such property would be damaged and intending by the said damage to endanger the life of another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered.
The accused is also charged that on March 9, at Castlepark Ballybane, she set on fire a Black Renault Clio belonging to a named woman.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme
More like this:
Five sets of skeletal human remains found at Tuam mother and baby site
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive sets of historic, skeletal human remains have be...
Man denies University of Galway burglary
BY RONAN JUDGE A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to burglary at a building on the groun...
Woman has ‘no explanation’ for unprovoked street attack
By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old woman has "no explanation" for an unprovoked assault on a woman o...
Brother of Enoch Burke interrupts Catherine Connolly event at UG
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto - Paraic Walsh/Facebook One of Enoch Burke's yo...
Charlie Byrne's up for An Post Bookshop of the Year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCharlie Byrne's in Galway is up for the 'An Post Book...
'Freedom Wall' to form major part of this year's Galway Cartoon Festival
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA unique 'Freedom Wall' will form a major part of thi...
Ten groups in running for takeover of Pálás
By Avril Horan A DECISION on the future of the Pálás Cinema could be in sight by the end of th...
Concern at new influx to UHG maternity unit
Concerns have been raised that the maternity unit at UHG will be unable to cope due to increased ...
Magnificent Murtagh produces champion show in claiming World single sculls title
A season that was full of drama had its appropriate denouement in Shanghai at the weekend as Fion...