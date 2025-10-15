Woman attacked by three dogs – including Alsatian

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
An Alsatian was one of three uncontrolled dogs who ran at a woman and knocked her to the ground causing injury.
The woman broke her leg during the incident on May 14 2024 and was treated at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.
The owner of the three dogs, Paul McMorrow of Cloonfad, Oldtown, Co Roscommon, appeared before Ballinasloe District Court.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence under the Control of Dogs Act, for not having his pets on a chain or leash.
Prosecuting sergeant Christy Browne said the female victim was going for a walk with a friend at a wooded public area near the defendant’s house at Cloonfad, Oldtown.
Three dogs, including an Alsatian or German Shepherd which was not on a leash, ran out of the defendant’s home, towards the victim, and knocked her to the ground.
The incident was investigated by Garda Anna Moira Conlon.
Sgt Browne said the woman broke her leg in the incident and required treatment in Portiuncula.
Judge James Faughnan noted the guilty plea and adjourned sentencing until November to allow Gardaí to canvass for a victim impact statement.
Judge Faughnan advised defence solicitor Tony McLynn that compensation “would be on the table” at the November 6 sitting when the case would be finalised.
