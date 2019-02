Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been airlifted to University Hospital Galway following an incident at the Cliffs of Moher this afternoon.

It’s understood the woman suffered a serious injury in a fall at around lunchtime.

She was evacuated from the scene by a unit of the Doolin Coastguard and then airlifted to UHG by an Air Corp helicopter.

It’s believed the woman’s injuries – which included a broken leg – are not life threatening.

Photo – Milborne One