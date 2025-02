This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a traffic incident which occurred last month on the Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra

A young man was struck by a vehicle at the Clybaun Pedestrian Crossing between 5.45 and 6 on the evening of the 21st January

He escaped serious injury but his family is seeking information about what happened

Salthill Gardaí are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them at 091 51-47-20