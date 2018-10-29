Witnesses sought after pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Inverin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a road collision near Inverin.

A young man was struck by a bus late last night.

The incident happened just after 11pm on the Inverin to Carraroe Road at Tully, Inverin.

A male pedestrian, who’s 20 years of age, was struck by a minibus.

The young man was taken to University Hospital Galway and Gardai say he suffered serious injuries during the incident.

The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision – or who may have been on the stretch of road between 10.50 and 11.15pm – to contact Salthill Garda Station at 091-514720.