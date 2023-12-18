Witnesses sought after one person dies in early morning Bushypark car crash

Gardai are appealing for witness to this morning’s crash in which one person died on the N59 Moycullen Road at Bushypark.

.

The single vehicle collision and fire occurred shortly after 5am near Killeen House.

A person was later pronounced deceased at the scene.





A technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators while the road remained closed for 8 hours.

The body was then removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem will take place.

No further details on the person who died are yet available.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

