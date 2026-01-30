Winning weekend for Maree, Maigh Cuilinn and Titans

ISAIAH Taylor produced one of the individual performances of the season in Maree’s Men’s Division One clash in Letterkenny on Saturday, the American point guard draining an astonishing 57 points in a rout that was enough to beat the hosts on his own.

It was the highlight of a brilliant weekend for Galway’s three Men’s Division One sides, as Titans showed no signs of a hangover from capturing the Men’s U-20 Cup a week earlier as they took care of Tolka Rovers in Ballinfoile in the city; while Maigh Cuilinn maintained their play-off push with an impressive win on the road over UUJ.

There was disappointment for University of Galway Mystics, however, as they fell to defeat against Women’s Division One high-fliers, Limerick Celtics.

Men’s Division One

North West 50

Maree 106

The Donegal side haven’t won a game all season, and had suffered a 51-point loss against Drogheda Wolves back in October, but this was a new low for the Letterkenny-based outfit as Maree marked their first game of 2026 with their most impressive display of the season.

Isaiah Taylor took all the plaudits with a headline-grabbing display, hitting seven of 11 three-point efforts and going 86% from the free-throw line (making six from seven), and 83% in 2-point shots (15 from 18).

He also threw in six steals and five assists, but it wasn’t all a one-man show: Justin Wickham pulled down 13 rebounds; Rinor Dragusha had four assists; while Alan Burke and Brian McGrath got valuable court-time in their development, with Burke scoring his first bucket in senior basketball.

Maree were in control from the start, leading 23-14 at the end of what turned out to be the home side’s strongest quarter. Taylor had a hot hand from the start, hitting 17 points in that opening 10 minutes; and he added another 10 in the second quarter, with Wickham (7), Huw Bevan (5), John Burke (3), and Daniel Oyeleye (2) all making a scoring contribution to see Maree lead 50-21 at half-time.

There was no letting-up from the visitors in the second-half, outscoring their hosts 26-12 in the third quarter; before Taylor had his biggest scoring burst, finding 18 points in the last quarter to see Maree move within two wins of table-toppers Dublin Lions, but with two games in hand, and having the head-to-head record over the league leaders.

They make the short trek to Claregalway this Saturday as, with the hall in Calasanctius College unavailable, they will take on Tipp Talons in Coláiste Bhaile Chlair (7pm).

Maree: I Taylor (57), R Dragusha (9), H Bevan (7), J Burke (5), J Wickham (19), D Oyeleye (2), A Burke (2), B McGrath (5).

Pictured: The University of Galway Mystics squad pictured before their game against Limerick Celtics in Crescent College last Saturday. Back row, from left: Paul Langan (head coach), Olivia Sasse, Georgia Munnelly, Eabheann Conneely, Emma Glavin, Caoimhe Keogh, Karolina Gierszal, Lily Hynes, Claire Hickey, and Aoibhín Connolly. Front: Lala Lopez Morera, Bella Quinn, Ellie Glavin, Kara McCleane, Demetra Yennari, and Catherine McCreanor.