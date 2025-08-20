Winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket sold in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Someone in Galway is 500 thousand euro richer this morning after a big win in last night’s EuroMillions.

The National Lottery has confirmed the top prize in last night’s (19th August) EuroMillions Plus draw was won by an Irish player.

The Galway player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket, on the day of the draw, from Sweeney Oil, Headford Road, Galway, Co. Galway.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 6, 9, 36, 38 and 41.

This latest win marks the 27th EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 awarded in 2025, bringing the total prize money paid out to an incredible €13.5 million so far this year.

Emma Monaghan, National Lottery spokesperson, said “Huge congratulations to our latest EuroMillions Plus winner in Co. Galway – what a fantastic midweek surprise! There was also one jackpot winner in France in last night’s EuroMillions draw. In total, over 57,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.”

People are being asked to check their ticket and contact the National Lottery for the next steps.