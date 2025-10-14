Winners revealed of the 2025 Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
A duo of enterprising Conamara publishing houses were the big winners at a celebration of publishers and writers of Irish-medium books held in An Taibhdhearc last week.
They took the top three prizes when An tOireachtas, in conjunction with Foras na Gaeilge, announced the winners of the 2025 Irish Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards.
Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin – the Irish Language Book of the Year for Adults – was bestowed upon Bódléar, a powerful and imaginative work by Darach Ó Scolaí, published by Leabhar Breac, a small publishing house located in Clochar an Locha, west of An Spidéal.
That saw a €2,500 prize for the author Darach Ó Scolaí – and €5,000 for the publisher Leabhar Breac.
Gradam Réics Carló – the Book of the Year for Children – shone the spotlight on Éanna Corr by Antain Mac Lochlainn, also published by Leabhar Breac, a book that captures both youthful wonder and literary artistry.
That earned a prize of €1,250 for the author Antain Mac Lochlainn – and another €5,000 for Leabhar Breac.
And Gradam de Bhaldraithe – for publications translated to Irish – was awarded to Tír Bheag, a finely wrought translation of French novel Petit Pays by Gaël Faye translated by Antain Mac Lochlainn, published by Barzaz.
Barzaz is an imprint of the publisher Futa Fata, which is also based in An Spidéal – and it received €1,500 the translator Antain Mac Lochlainn got €500.
This year’s awards drew together a remarkable nineteen shortlisted works, reflecting the breadth of talent and creativity in new Irish writing today.
The 2025 winners received their awards from the Oireachtas President, Éamon Ó Cuív who paid tribute to the depth, artistry, and vibrancy of contemporary Irish-language publishing.
“These awards showcase the creativity, diversity, and richness of Irish-language publishing today”, said said Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, CEO of An tOireachtas.
“I congratulate Leabhar Breac and Barzaz on their remarkable achievements this year. We celebrate not only the winners, but all the authors, translators, illustrators and publishers who continue to bring passion and excitement to the creation of new Irish writing.”
A host of new and established Irish-language writers will be recognized at the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Belfast, taking place from October 29 to November 2, when the winners of 2025 Oireachtas Literary Competitions will be announced.
The Presentation Ceremony is just one of a spectacular, multidisciplinary programme of events to be held during the course of the festival; others include the Oireachtas Media Awards, performing arts competitions, seminars, book/CD launches, song and dance sessions, workshops, festival clubs, information sessions and so much more.
Pictured: Publishers and writers whose works received awards or were shortlisted pictured after the Oireachtas presentation at An Taibhdhearc, (back – from left) Louise Ní Dhaibhéid, Leascheannasaí an Oireachtais; Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde, Éabhlóid publishers; Alun Ceri Jones, Dalen Éireann publishers; Sadhbh Rosenstock, Leabhair COMHAR; Caitríona Nic Sheáin, An tSnáthaid Mhór; Róisín Adams, Barzaz; Máirín Nic Eoin and Mary Shine Thompson, editors, Cork University Publishing, with (front) Darach Ó Scolaí, Leabhair Breac; Éamon Ó Cuív, Uachtarán an Oireachtais agus Regina Collatáin, Cathaoirleach Foras na Gaeile, who presented the awards; Deirdre Ní Thuathail, Cló Iar-Chonnacht and Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, Ceannasaí, An tOireachtas. Photos: Seán Ó Mainnín.
