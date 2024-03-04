Wildlands in Moycullen is seeking planning permission for a major expansion of 19 additional holiday cabins.

The indoor and outdoor adventure centre currently has 14 cabins on offer in various configurations.





The new cabins, if approved, would be a further mix of two, three and four bedroom units.

County planners are due to make a decision in April.

The post Wildlands in Moycullen seeking permission for major expansion of holiday cabins appeared first on Galway Bay FM.