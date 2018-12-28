Wild reaction over wood cutting

The destruction of a chunk of woodland at the entrance to Connemara National Park has been blasted by the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT), who say it highlights a shocking disregard for the environment.

The area of broad-leaved woodland was removed following a transfer of the lands from the National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) to Galway County Council – and its removal was sanctioned by the NPWS.

The area that has been lost represented a rare example of native Irish woodland and contained Oak, Hazel, Ash, Beech, Willow, Birch and Alder, along with Bluebells and Ferns on the woodland floor – creating suitable roosts for bats.

Campaigns officer for IWT, Pádraic Fogarty, said the woodland’s destruction sets a shocking precedent and shows the urgent need for reform at the NPWS.

“It’s really shocking to think that the NPWS, who are supposed to be the guardians of our national heritage, can so easily sacrifice chunks of one of our country’s natural treasures.

“We’re disappointed, but not particularly surprised, that the Fine Gael Government has signed off on this, given their poor regard for the environment,” he said.

Mr Fogarty said it was their understanding that the lands had been cleared of trees to make way for road widening.

“They told us it’s a dangerous stretch of road. Now, it’s narrow, that’s for sure, but the plans also include footpaths and cycle paths.

“It strikes me that they are doing this to increase tourist numbers – I don’t think there was a lot of thought put into it,” said Mr Fogarty.

