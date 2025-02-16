  • Services

Widow of rugby legend Anthony Foley to address Galway Novena on grief

Widow of rugby legend Anthony Foley to address Galway Novena on grief
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Olive Foley, widow of rugby legend Anthony Foley is to give an address on grief at this year’s Galway Novena which gets underway tomorrow.

Mother of two Olive lost her husband Axel Foley in 2016 when he died suddenly from heart disease at the age of 42 and her talk at the Novena on Day 8 is entitled ‘Grief: The Price of Love’

Each day will feature a different speaker reflecting on their personal stories and insights into faith, resilience, grief and love.

The theme of the 41st event is the Novena as a place of shelter, reflection and hope for people from every walk of life, young to old, strong in faith or searching for meaning.

The weekday sessions are 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm with evening candlelight sessions at 8.30 and 9.30 while the full schedule is on GalwayCathedral.ie

Operations Manager Helena O’Shea says the Novena is made possible by the wonderful work of their volunteers.

