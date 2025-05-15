Why Galway's ranked as best place in Ireland to survive a zombie outbreak

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The research is part of promotion for HBO TV Show “The Last of Us”, which centres around the spread of a deadly fungus that transforms the majority of the worlds population into aggressive and mutated killers.

With just 45.1 people per km², plus 336,401 hectares of farmland and 28,499 hectares of lakes and reservoirs, Galway offers plenty of space and natural resources to stay safe from the infected.

Legacy Communications , a creative digital PR and communications agency, analysed CSO data on population density, distance to pharmacies, A&E units and supermarkets, and access to farmland, fresh water and high ground to find which counties give you the best shot at surviving if the undead or infected ever showed up.

1. Galway – Survival Score: 442.5

Galway takes the crown as Ireland’s safest haven when the undead rise. With a low population density of just 45.1 people per km², you’re far less likely to run into infected neighbours. But it’s the 28,499 hectares of lakes and reservoirs, vast stretches of 336,401 hectares of farmland, and the rugged, mountainous terrain of Connemara that truly make this a clicker-proof paradise. Just like Joel and Ellie found safety in Jackson, Galway offers a perfect blend of resources and natural defences. If the outbreak starts tomorrow, pack your bags and head west.

2. Cork – Survival Score: 425.9

“The Rebel County” proves it’s just as rebellious against brain-eaters as it is historically. With a huge supply of farmland (529,666 hectares — the most in Ireland), and close proximity to essential services like pharmacies (2.88 km away) and supermarkets (2.43 km), Cork offers both space and supplies. The presence of major universities like UCC and MTU may also mean access to labs, gear, and — if you’re lucky — a scientist who knows how to synthesise a cure. Or at least someone handy with a Molotov.

3. Limerick – Survival Score: 421.0

With 203,732 hectares of agricultural land and high elevations of up to 918 metres, Limerick is ideal for self-sufficiency and high-ground security. The county’s tallest landmark, the Clayton Hotel, could double as your personal watchtower — à la Joel and Ellie’s rooftop scouting in Pittsburgh. It’s the perfect place to track incoming threats, spot rogue groups, or just enjoy a view while filtering rainwater.

4. Waterford – Survival Score: 378.1

“The Crystal County” shines bright as a survival hub, combining accessibility with resources. Pharmacies are just 2.9 km away, supermarkets are a mere 2.2 km down the road, and 122,231 hectares of farmland mean you can keep your pantry full even if the world ends. Bonus: Waterford is one of Ireland’s sunniest spots, with 1,349 hours of sunshine a year — ideal for growing food or maintaining morale while the world burns.

5. Tipperary – Survival Score: 372.5

It may be a long way to Tipperary, but it’s worth the trip. With only 39 people per km², 5,239 hectares of freshwater lakes, and 312,356 hectares of agricultural land, Tipperary has all the makings of an off-grid, apocalypse-proof lifestyle, ideal for growing vegetables, fish quietly in the lake, and lay low from infected hordes.

In the event of a Last of Us outbreak, some parts of Ireland would give you the best shot at surviving. With a combination of resources, strategic terrain, and access to food and medicine, some counties are better equipped to protect you and help you stay self-sufficient.

Image Credit – HBO/The Last of US