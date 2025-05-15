  • Services

Services

Why Galway's ranked as best place in Ireland to survive a zombie outbreak

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 3 minutes read

Why Galway's ranked as best place in Ireland to survive a zombie outbreak
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has topped the list as the safest county in Ireland to survive a zombie apocalypse – but why? 

Legacy Communications, a creative digital PR and communications agency, analysed CSO data on population density, distance to pharmacies, A&E units and supermarkets, and access to farmland, fresh water and high ground to find which counties give you the best shot at surviving if the undead or infected ever showed up. 

With just 45.1 people per km², plus 336,401 hectares of farmland and 28,499 hectares of lakes and reservoirs, Galway offers plenty of space and natural resources to stay safe from the infected. 

The research is part of promotion for HBO TV Show “The Last of Us”, which centres around the spread of a deadly fungus that transforms the majority of the worlds population into aggressive and mutated killers. 

1. Galway – Survival Score: 442.5 

Galway takes the crown as Ireland’s safest haven when the undead rise. With a low population density of just 45.1 people per km², you’re far less likely to run into infected neighbours. But it’s the 28,499 hectares of lakes and reservoirs, vast stretches of 336,401 hectares of farmland, and the rugged, mountainous terrain of Connemara that truly make this a clicker-proof paradise. Just like Joel and Ellie found safety in Jackson, Galway offers a perfect blend of resources and natural defences. If the outbreak starts tomorrow, pack your bags and head west. 

2. Cork – Survival Score: 425.9 

“The Rebel County” proves it’s just as rebellious against brain-eaters as it is historically. With a huge supply of farmland (529,666 hectares — the most in Ireland), and close proximity to essential services like pharmacies (2.88 km away) and supermarkets (2.43 km), Cork offers both space and supplies. The presence of major universities like UCC and MTU may also mean access to labs, gear, and — if you’re lucky — a scientist who knows how to synthesise a cure. Or at least someone handy with a Molotov. 

3. Limerick – Survival Score: 421.0 

With 203,732 hectares of agricultural land and high elevations of up to 918 metres, Limerick is ideal for self-sufficiency and high-ground security. The county’s tallest landmark, the Clayton Hotel, could double as your personal watchtower — à la Joel and Ellie’s rooftop scouting in Pittsburgh. It’s the perfect place to track incoming threats, spot rogue groups, or just enjoy a view while filtering rainwater. 

4. Waterford – Survival Score: 378.1 

“The Crystal County” shines bright as a survival hub, combining accessibility with resources. Pharmacies are just 2.9 km away, supermarkets are a mere 2.2 km down the road, and 122,231 hectares of farmland mean you can keep your pantry full even if the world ends. Bonus: Waterford is one of Ireland’s sunniest spots, with 1,349 hours of sunshine a year — ideal for growing food or maintaining morale while the world burns. 

5. Tipperary – Survival Score: 372.5 

It may be a long way to Tipperary, but it’s worth the trip. With only 39 people per km², 5,239 hectares of freshwater lakes, and 312,356 hectares of agricultural land, Tipperary has all the makings of an off-grid, apocalypse-proof lifestyle, ideal for growing vegetables, fish quietly in the lake, and lay low from infected hordes. 

 

In the event of a Last of Us outbreak, some parts of Ireland would give you the best shot at surviving. With a combination of resources, strategic terrain, and access to food and medicine, some counties are better equipped to protect you and help you stay self-sufficient. 

Image Credit – HBO/The Last of US

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Éireann crews working to restore water supply in Headford Road area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supp...

no_space
Push for toilets at Loughrea Lake to be open 365 days a year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a concerted push to have the public toilets a...

no_space
Claddagh National School pupils participate in Big Shell Survey at Grattan Beach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPupils from Claddagh National School have participate...

no_space
Card payment report highlights West experiencing regional imbalance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new card payment report has highlighted that the We...

no_space
Ups and downs of Camino novices

A suggestion from a friend led to a seven-day walk on the French way of famous Camino de Santiago...

no_space
Dry start to ’25 continued on through April

APART from the notable exception of Storm Éowyn on January 23/24 last, our very pleasant start to...

no_space
All roads lead to Tony Burke Motors for its Commercial Vehicles showcase

Toyota dealer Tony Burke Motors is holding a Commercial Vehicles Open Week from Monday next, May ...

no_space
Shamtown is the story of all our younger days

A Different View with Dave O’Connell Maybe it was the nostalgia – all the references to Italia...

no_space
Platform94 publishes first Annual Report after year of transformative growth

Platform94, the west of Ireland’s centre of excellence for scaling businesses, has published its ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up