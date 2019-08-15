Who will you remember on Galway Hospice Memorial Walk?

It’s already firmly established on the calendar as one of the most unique and uplifting charity events of the year – and the 14th annual Galway Memorial Walk will be no different when it takes place on Sunday, September 8.

The Memorial Walk – which is supported each year by Connacht Tribune, Galway City Tribune and Galway Bay FM – will begin at midday from the Claddagh Hall, following the traditional coastal route to Blackrock and return; a total distance of 6.5km.

Those who take part in the Galway Memorial Walk do so in remembrance of a deceased family member, friend or work colleague, with many participants wearing the name of their loved one on specially personalised tee-shirts, provided by the Hospice. The closing date for participants requiring personalised tee-shirts is Friday week, August 23.

With a growing increase in demand for services provided by Galway Hospice, €6,000 per day (€2.1million per annum) must be raised to continue to provide these services. The funds raised will be invested into the Community Palliative Care Services, Day Care Service and Bereavement Support services.

You can register online for the Galway Memorial Walk at www.galwayhospice.ie/walk or call 097 770868. Those wishing to take part in this year’s Memorial Walk must register in advance.

A number of sign up events will also be held throughout the city and county which you can pop along to, to register for the Galway Hospice Memorial Walk.

These include the Loughrea Hotel & Spa next Wednesday; from 6pm to 8pm; Gullane’s Hotel in Ballinasloe, next Thursday from 6pm to 8pm; SuperValu in Tuam, also next Thursday from 5pm to 8pm; Salthill Market on Sunday week, August 25, from 10am to 5pm, and Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort on Monday, August 26, from 6pm to 8pm.

