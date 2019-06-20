White cross’ campaign to highlight dangerous junction

A local community near Loughrea are fearful that it could take a serious accident at a problematic junction, before Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) ‘will see the light’.

The Kilmeen Cross Action Group want public lighting installed at the junction – the turn-off to Killimor/Portumna on the old Loughrea to Ballinasloe road – as they consider it a ‘death trap’ during the dark Winter nights.

Jackie Flannery, Spokesperson for the Action Group, told the Connacht Tribune that they planned to step up their campaign over the coming months to try and jolt the TII into doing a proper job at the junction.

“It really is a very dangerous junction during the dark Winter nights on what is a very busy stretch of road. We have seen similar junctions such as Shinrone (Offaly) where lighting has been provided,” she said.

She explained that the TII had granted €1.4 million for improvement works at Kilmeen Cross but this involved just a T-junction that would get rid of the existing slip road – a completely unsatisfactory proposal, she added.

“There was no consultation with us from TII and they just seem to have left us with a ‘take-it or leave-it’ option. We have asked to meet TII and its CEO, but this hasn’t happened,” she said.

