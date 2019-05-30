Whileaways back on home soil to show what they’re made from

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

The Whileaways are going back to their roots this weekend, returning to home ground as they kick off their latest Irish tour – at a gem of a festival that might mirror their own reputation for punching well above their weight.

The renowned trio of folk singer-songwriters has built a strong and dedicated fan base since their formation in 2012 and their second full-length studio album, From What We’re Made, has received much critical acclaim since its release last July.

Their music is simple but soulful, blending captivating harmonies with delicate instrumentation – as will be evident when the Whileaways play the Village Theatre this Saturday as part of CAFÉ, the Carrabane Arts Festival.

The band, usually comprising of Noriana Kennedy, Noelie McDonnell and Nicola Joyce will perform as a five-piece with further accompaniment coming on drums and bass.

Having worked extensively as solo artists for several years, Kennedy, McDonnell and Joyce began to admire each other’s talents in Galway City seven years ago. Perhaps the quality of the resulting music should come as little surprise.

The three make use of the talents at their disposal. The Whileaways have the fullness and the intricacy that one might expect from a group of singer-songwriters but there is no sense of disunity or competition in their sound.

Each core member plays a key role and the ability to alternate the vocals gives the band’s music a great sense of variety.

Alongside the upcoming tour, the band has released a music video for It’ll Come Around, the single from their last album. The video places The Whileaways in the woods, among the earthy roots that their sound evokes.

