‘When All is Ruin Once Again’ for special screening in Gort

A screening of the award-winning documentary When All Is Ruin Once Again, will take place in Sullivan’s Hotel, Gort, on Saturday March 9, starting at 7pm.

The film presents an unforgettable picture of a moment in time in the West of Ireland during the opening years of the 21st century as a new motorway is ploughing through the rural landscape of South Galway and North Clare.

It’s being screened as a fundraiser for Crusheen Community Centre and Gort Riverwalk. The evening will kick off at 7pm in Sullivan’s Hotel with a cheese and wine reception, followed by the film.

Director Keith Walsh and producer Jill Beardsworth will attend and will participate in a Q &A session following the showing.

Awarded Best Cinematography in an Irish Feature at last year’s Galway Film Fleadh, and Best Feature Film at the Kerry Film Festival 2018, When All Is Ruin Once Again is a compelling exploration of modern rural life. It also addresses the implications of human mortality, and of our species’ place on Earth at the beginning of the Anthropocene – that’s the era defined as the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on the natural world.

