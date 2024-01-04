Wettest year on record at Athenry weather station
Met Eireann has confirmed that it was the wettest year on record at Athenry weather station
Rainfall in 2023 was above average at most weather stations nationally according to the 2023 climate statement
July had more than double the usual amount of rain, while February had 37 per cent of the long term average
Met Eireann has warned global warming is expected to change rain patterns in the future, meaning there will be more dry spells and heavy rainfall events
