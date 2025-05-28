  • Services

Services

Westside community to hold public meeting on controversial student accommodation block

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Westside community to hold public meeting on controversial student accommodation block
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Westside Residents Association is to hold a public meeting this evening in the Westside Community Centre on the controversial student accommodation block.

It’s being built on a section of the carpark at Westside Shopping Centre – and locals believe not every condition of planning is being adhered to.

The meeting will take place from 7.30 – 8.30pm and the Association aims to update the public on their recent findings and the future plans.

Residents Assocation member Bernie Glynn says they’re planning some fundraisers in order to legally challenge the accommodation

More like this:
no_space
Éamon Ó Cuív appointed to new Commemorations Advisory Committee

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Minister and Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has b...

no_space
Moylough woman named Comfort Keepers Regional Carer of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMoylough woman Breda Lyons has been named Comfort Kee...

no_space
Three exhibitors from Galway taking part in the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree food producers from Galway are taking part in t...

no_space
Galway native and former Skillnet Ireland CEO Paul Healy joins Futurus Consulting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway native and former Skillnet Ireland CEO Paul He...

no_space
Calls for the ladders at Blackrock Diving Tower to be reinstated

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for the ladders at Blackrock Diving T...

no_space
Gardaí and RSA to launch bank holiday road safety appeal in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí and the RSA are to launch their June Bank Holi...

no_space
UHG postpones some elective procedures as it experiences extreme pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has postponed some electiv...

no_space
Met Éireann issues potato blight warning for the West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA potato blight advisory has been issued by Met Éirea...

no_space
Plans to make Ballinasloe IDA site more investment friendly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe IDA is to apply for planning permission for a fac...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up