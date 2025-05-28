Westside community to hold public meeting on controversial student accommodation block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Westside Residents Association is to hold a public meeting this evening in the Westside Community Centre on the controversial student accommodation block.

It’s being built on a section of the carpark at Westside Shopping Centre – and locals believe not every condition of planning is being adhered to.

The meeting will take place from 7.30 – 8.30pm and the Association aims to update the public on their recent findings and the future plans.

Residents Assocation member Bernie Glynn says they’re planning some fundraisers in order to legally challenge the accommodation