Westside Christmas Market & Family Day to take place tomorrow

The Westside Christmas Market & Family Day is to take place tomorrow.

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare will officially open the Market at 10.30am in Westside Resource Centre.





The market provides unique locally made gifts and there will be a Community Café.

Westside Library will be hosting Christmas Crafts & Seasonal Storytime.

