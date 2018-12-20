West’s own Coalition succeeds in de-designation of NHA bogs

A CROSS-PARTY coalition of West of Ireland TDs have succeeded in passing Dáil legislation that will de-designate nearly 40 bogs from NHA (Natural Heritage Areas) status.

In total, 39 bogs – many of them in Co. Galway – are being de-designated while a further seven bog sites have been proposed for partial de-designation.

Former head of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association (TCCA), Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice was the driving force behind the de-designation move but the Roscommon-Galway TD this week acknowledged the importance of cross-party support in getting the legislation passed.

“It was unusual that three TDs from the west of Ireland were involved in the discussion – with Minister of State Sean Kyne stepping in for the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, while myself and Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív situated on the opposition benches.

“An amendment brought forward by Deputy O’Cuiv includes a formula that gives the State an opportunity to take out parts of NHA blanket bogs – that would be classed as Category 2 – that wouldn’t be functioning properly,” said Deputy Fitzmaurice.

The independent TD said that he wished to thank everyone involved in the passing of this legislation through the Dáil. He reserved a special word of thanks for Deputy Sean Canney who helped him to get this legislation brought into the Dáil and to move it forward.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.