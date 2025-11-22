Western Family History Association celebrates 30th anniversary in style

Galway’s dedicated genealogy society celebrated its 30th Anniversary in some style at the Lackagh Parish Centre last week.

Founded in 1995 by Paul O’Donnell and others, the Western Family History Association was born from a shared vision to promote and support the study of family history research in the West of Ireland at a time when resources were limited.

The milestone 30th anniversary event brought together current and past members to acknowledge their contributions and shared history, honouring this vision of its founder and all past officers.

On the night Frank Kearney, a long-standing member and part of the inaugural committee, presented Certificates of Merit to past and current officers.

A highlight was the attendance of the Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr. David Collins, who commended the WFHA for its immense value to the community and the members’ volunteering ethos.

Other speakers on the night included WFHA founder Paul O’Donnell, Secretary Ann Lane, and Kevin Glynn who was MC on the night

As part of the anniversary, the WFHA produced a special book commemorating its history, which includes a comprehensive Family History Research Guide and a section on DNA.

To order, email info@wfha.info with your name and postal address. Cost is €10 plus postage.

Pictured: Westen Family History Association committee members, past and present, pictured at the 30th anniversary celebration (back – from left) Alan Fox; Brid Higgins, PRO; Michael Carroll; Gerard Naughton; Gerard Real, Treasurer; Kevin Glynn; former chairpersons Gerard Jennings and Michael Martin; Gearoid Ó Fathaigh, and Annette Harte; with (front) Frank Kearney; Pat Burke; Cllr. David Collins, Cathaoirleach Galway Co. Council, WFHA founder Paul O’Donnell; Ann Lane, Secretary, and Ray Flaherty. Photo: Mary Duddy.