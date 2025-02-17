Western Development Commission leads digital transformation for Marine Tourism SMEs BP

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Western Development Commission is spearheading a major digital transformation initiative for Ireland’s coastal tourism sector.

It’s under the the DIBEST Programme – Digital Innovation for Blue Enterprises & Social Tourism which is co-funded by the European Commission.

30 marine tourism small and medium enterprises have been selected to receive tailored digital solutions to enhance their competitiveness and resilience.

The businesses have been chosen from a highly competitive field across Ireland, Spain, France, and Portugal.

They will receive customised digital transformation supports, helping them enhance their online presence, streamline operations, and adapt to evolving market trends.