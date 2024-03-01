Western Development Commission launches Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism

Western Development Commission has launched a Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism.

It offers literary tourism collectives, SMEs and community groups an opportunity to develop new and innovative digital technology solutions.

The scheme offers comprehensive support valued at €20,000 to develop and bring ideas to fruition.

