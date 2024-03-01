Western Development Commission launches Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Western Development Commission has launched a Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism.
It’s an open call for applications for the N-LITE Literary Tourism Embracing Digital Scheme.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It offers literary tourism collectives, SMEs and community groups an opportunity to develop new and innovative digital technology solutions.
The scheme offers comprehensive support valued at €20,000 to develop and bring ideas to fruition.
The post Western Development Commission launches Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Funeral to take place this weekend of former Mayor of County Galway Pat Hynes of Loughrea
The funeral will take place this weekend of former Mayor of County Galway and former county counc...
Portumna Supervalu store named among top ten Supervalu stores in country
A Supervalu store in Portumna has been named one of the top ten SuperValu stores in the country. ...
Solidarity rally for Palestinians tomorrow in Galway City
The Galway IPSC is hosting a solidarity rally for the Palestinian people tomorrow in the city. (S...
Clifden man (Martin Davis) found guilty of rape and indecent assault of his three sisters
Three Galway sisters have described their older brother as a “vile human being, a bully, a monste...
Retrofitting training roadshow to visit Westside next week
A retrofitting roadshow is set to visit Westside in the city next week. The Mount Lucas Retrofitt...
City public info event to debate both sides of the upcoming referendum issues
A city public information meeting on the upcoming referendums will feature speakers from both sid...
Galway car dealership awarded EV dealership of the year award for Connacht
A Galway car dealership has won a regional award for Connacht. Western Motors Ltd, located in Bal...
Extension of planning permission sought for community park in Leenane
An extension of planning permission is being sought for a planned community park in Leenane. The ...
Major step forward in plans for new “Eco Parkland” at Oranhill in Oranmore
There’s been a major step forward in plans for a new “Natural Eco Parkland” at ...