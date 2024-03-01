  • Services

Western Development Commission launches Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism

Published:

Western Development Commission has launched a Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism.

It’s an open call for applications for the N-LITE Literary Tourism Embracing Digital Scheme.


It offers literary tourism collectives, SMEs and community groups an opportunity to develop new and innovative digital technology solutions.

The scheme offers comprehensive support valued at €20,000 to develop and bring ideas to fruition.

