Western Development Commission has record breaking investment year

The Western Development Commission has enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of investment.

2023 brought equity and social finance investment exceeding €11 million – the highest level of investment in its history.





The WDC contributes to businesses and workspacers throughout Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, and Clare.

This year, the WDC invested €1.5m to Xerotech in Claregalway – a company focused on battery technology and industrial electrification.

