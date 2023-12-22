Western Development Commission has record breaking investment year
The Western Development Commission has enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of investment.
2023 brought equity and social finance investment exceeding €11 million – the highest level of investment in its history.
The WDC contributes to businesses and workspacers throughout Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, and Clare.
This year, the WDC invested €1.5m to Xerotech in Claregalway – a company focused on battery technology and industrial electrification.
