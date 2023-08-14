Western Development Commission appoints new CEO

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission has appointed a new CEO.

Sligo-native Allan Mulrooney, who’s been acting as interim CEO since December, will officially step into the role next month.

He’s previously held the role of Head of Communications and Atlantic Economic Corridor Development at the WDC for over four years.

The Western Development Commission promotes social and economic development in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Clare, Donegal, and Leitrim,