WestBIC and three other BICS engage with a thousand new clients between 2022 and 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway based Business Innovation Centre and three other centres engaged with more than a thousand new clients between 2022 and 2024.

That’s according to the first ever Impact Report involving the four centres.

WestBIC covers Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath.

Irish BICs support start-ups to access funding, mentorship and specialised resources and are supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.