West to receive infrastructural and jobs-creation investment under new FDI Strategy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new FDI strategy will see the West of Ireland receive targeted investment aimed at enhancing infrastructure, supporting sustainability initiatives, and creating high-value jobs.

The strategy outlines a target of 100 new investments in the region over the next five years, while also supporting ATU and University of Galway to expand AI and digital opportunities.

The agency wants to see the Life Science and MedTech sectors in the West strengthened, and for the area to lead the way in the Green Economy.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway East TD Seán Canney says now is the time to support rural Ireland.