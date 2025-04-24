  • Services

West saw largest increase in new homes being built so far this year

West saw largest increase in new homes being built so far this year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The West is the region which saw the largest relative increase in new homes being built in the first three months of the year.

CSO figures show 303 new homes have been built in Galway city and county since January, while 4,150 have been built nationally.

214 new builds have completed in County Galway, with over half of those built in the Athenry-Oranmore and Gort/Kinvara areas.

Meanwhile, 89 new homes were built in the city – 58 in Galway City East, 21 in the city west area, and the remaining ten in Galway City Central.

Patrick Davitt, CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers says the national figures are ‘nothing exciting’;

