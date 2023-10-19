West of Ireland’s first Poetry Jukebox installed in Galway city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Poetry Jukebox has been installed in Galway city, the first in the West of Ireland.
Poets Jim Ward and James O’Toole secured an agreement from the Prague-based patent holders to bring the machine to the city
Each Poetry Jukebox contains 20 poems in MP3 form and they are free of charge for the public to listen and enjoy.
A temporary Jukebox has been installed outside Galway Museum as part of an exhibition
Now, plans are in place to locate a permanent jukebox in University Hospital in Galway while mobile jukeboxes can serve other HSE centres in the West.
Once 13 thousand euro in funding has been secured for the project, local poets will have a facility to submit their work.
Galway poet, Jim Ward thinks it will work well in our culture-filled city.
