West of Ireland Euromillions player wins over €1 million in last night’s draw
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A EuroMillions player in the West of Ireland has become the second in two weeks to win over €1 million in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle promotion.
The winning ticket was bought online, and the National Lottery will reveal the exact county tomorrow.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This follows on from last weekend where a Euromillions player from Galway won €1,005,000.
The winning code is I-RDJ-29621 with the lucky player winning €1 million on top of the raffle prize of €5,000.
The National Lottery is urging EuroMillions players to check their tickets very carefully and if they are a winner, they are advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.
The post West of Ireland Euromillions player wins over €1 million in last night’s draw appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fine Gael select John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn to contest Roscommon-Galway Constituency in General Election
Roscommon Councillor John Naughten and Dympna Daly-Finn have been selected by Fine Gael to repres...
Galway hurlers best – with smaller ball!
Galway’s hurlers from bygone days proved they’ve lost none of their skill with an even smaller ba...
Galway marketing company takes top prize for promotion of Irish language
Driving an all-island campaign to promote the spread of Irish through a variety of traditional an...
Record crowds as Cannonball supercars roar into town
An impressive 200 supercars – including one driving by the brother of F1 star Lewis Hamilton – de...
Gort Arts first members show opens today
Well known writer, broadcaster and campaigner Lelia Doolan will this evening officially open Gort...
Claims rent pressure zone status for County Galway places Connemara tourism at risk
Concerns are being raised that tourism in Connemara could be negatively impacted after it was ann...
Fine Gael selection convention for Roscommon/Galway in upcoming election to take place tonight
The Fine Gael convention to select candidates for Roscommon/Galway in the upcoming general electi...
Corrandrum N.S included in Safe Route to Schools
Corrandrum National School has been selected for Round 3 of the Safe Routes to School Programme T...
8 new recruits to go to Galway’s regional Garda division
108 new gardaí have been sworn in, with 8 to go to Galway’s regional Garda division of the ...