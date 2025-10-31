  • Services

West had highest volume of agricultural land sales in 2024

West had highest volume of agricultural land sales in 2024
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The West accounted for the highest volume of agricultural land sales last year.

That’s according to new CSO figures, which show that 12,782 acres were sold in the region during 2024.

But, the West also commanded the lowest median prices, at just over €7k per acre – compared to the national average of almost €10k.

Meanwhile, the lowest volume of agricultural land was sold in the Dublin region, but perhaps unsurprisingly the price was €24k an acre.

Although land prices were up by around 10 percent compared to 2023, the amount of land sold dropped by around 9 percent.

