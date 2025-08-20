West counties see highest house price rise outside Dublin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Counties in the West of the country experienced the highest rise in house prices in the past year outside of Dublin.

Prices in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon rose by just over ten percent on average in the year to June.

Nationally, the cost of a buying a home increased by 7 point 8 per cent – that’s the same rate recorded a month earlier.

CSO figures show the cost of buying a home went up by 6 point 6 per cent in Dublin and 8 point 8 per cent outside the capital in the year to June.

The median price of a home was 370 thousand euro, the highest was recorded in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown at 675 thousand, with the lowest in County Leitrim at 190 thousand.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest growth in house prices was the West (Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon), at 10.3 per cent.

At the other end of the scale the South East saw an increase of 7 point 1 per cent, they were counties Carlow Kilkenny Waterford and Wexford.