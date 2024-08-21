We’re Seeking New Voices
Galway Bay FM is seeking volunteer presenters for a series called ‘New Voices‘ – a project under the umbrella of our ongoing Community Matters Series, supported by Coimisiún na Meán.
New Voices will be a series of vibrant one-hour programmes that delve into the rich cultural tapestry of Galway’s ethnic and minority communities. Each episode will feature interviews with community members, local leaders, and cultural ambassadors, offering listeners a deep dive into the traditions, challenges, and triumphs of Galway’s diverse population.
We are now seeking a volunteer presenter for each episode. This presenter will receive substantial training and support to produce a 1-hour pre-recorded show for broadcast on prime-time radio. The presenter will be responsible for sourcing the contributors and content for one episode and will be expected to work closely with our Head of Programming and to uphold Coimisiún na Meán broadcast regulations.
- Indian
- Asian
- Eastern European
- Middle Eastern
- The Traveler Community
- LGBTQ+
- African
If your community is not included in this list and you would like your voice to be heard then please feel free to apply.
If you have any questions or if you wish to be considered for this experience, please contact humanresources@galwaybayfm.ie. The closing date for applications is Friday, September 6th, 2024.
