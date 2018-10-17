Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Motorpark is to become part of the country’s biggest Ford and Honda dealership group following its takeover by a major west of Ireland dealer network.
According to today’s Irish Times, the well known city motor dealership is to be sold to the Sheils Motor Group for an estimated 5 million euro.
Well known city motor dealership to be sold in multi-million euro deal
