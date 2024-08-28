Well-known city hostel rebranded after €5m sale to private investors

A well-known hostel in the city centre has been rebranded after being sold to private investors for €5m.

Sleepzone at Bothar na mBan, a few minutes walk from Eyre Square, has begun trading as the Dawson Hostel.





According to the Irish Times, it’ll continue to offer tourist accommodation and will be aligned with the Dawson Hostel in Dublin City Centre.

The four story building offers 180 bed spaces across 35 rooms and the business is said to be highly profitable.

