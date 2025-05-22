  • Services

Well known city businessman Tom O' Connor passes away

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Well known Galway city businessman Tom O’ Connor has passed away at his home in Kingston after a short illness.

In 1965 he established a television trade service in St Mary’s road.

The family business later moved to Woodquay and Shop Street where it was known as O’Connor television.

Tom O’Connor was involved in many city organisations including Galway Lions Club.

He’s survived by his sons Ronan and Shane and a wide circle of family and friends.

His funeral will take place tomorrow and Saturday in Knocknacarra and afterwards Tom will be laid to rest in Rahoon Cemetery.

