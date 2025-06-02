Welcome in the Summer Solstice – and help to tackle homelessness

The public is invited to set their collective alarm bright and early for Saturday, June 21 – and join Galway Simon Community at 4.20am for their Summer Solstice Dip at Dawn at Salthill Beach.

There you can partake in some rejuvenating yoga, followed by a brisk dip in the sea to raise both awareness and funds for those facing homelessness in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

In advance of the Dip, Laragh Cunningham and Sarah Thornton from SoulMoves, will lead participants in warm up exercises followed a yoga session.

The yoga encompasses gentle, mindful movements that are suitable for beginners and people of all ages and abilities.

Following the Dip, participants will then be spoiled for choice with refreshing smoothies from Innocent and delicious hot beverages from the teams at 79G and Solaris.

“It’s an absolute privilege for me to participate in the Dip at Dawn event each year,” said Laragh.

“This invigorating and contemplative gathering allows us to raise awareness for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in our community.

“On the longest day of the year, which also coincides with International Yoga Day, we come together to connect with one another in a truly meaningful way,” she said.

“We just love being part of this event — it’s such a wonderful way to start the day and celebrate the summer solstice, while also supporting the incredible work that Galway Simon does,” added Sarah.

Fintan Maher of Galway Simon explained how participating in the Dip at Dawn can help to make a difference in the lives of those facing homelessness locally.

“By taking part in the Dip at Dawn and joining others to welcome the summer solstice you are helping us to raise vital funds to support people in our local community who may have no place to call home or are facing the fear of homelessness,” he said.

“We are asking people to take a short time out of their morning and take part in a fun event, to help others. The number of people presenting to Galway Simon Community for support is continuing to rise and far too many people in our community are experiencing the trauma of homelessness.

“We can only continue to be there for those who turn to us for help with the support of the wider community, and the Dip at Dawn is the perfect way for people to support our work”.

Registration for the event is €30. To register or for more information visit https://galwaysimon.ie/dip.

Pictured: Last year’s Dip at Dawn.