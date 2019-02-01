’Wegians come up short against high-flying Navan

Galwegians 5

Navan 7

Galwegians suffered a heart-breaking defeat at home to Navan at a blustery Crowley Park on Saturday in a game which in truth they deserved to win.

Befitting a team struggling at the bottom of the table, lady luck was definitely not on their side, with the bounce of the ball and some key decisions going against them at crucial moments to deny them what could have proved a crucial victory.

The visitors came into this game riding high in third place in the League and were heavily fancied to inflict another defeat on Wegians. However the Blues had other ideas, and they set out their stall early on by taking control of proceedings.

Playing with the aid of a swirling breeze blowing towards the clubhouse, they dominated both territory and possession. They had the first real chance to put points on the board early doors, but out-half Dave Clarke was off target with a very kickable 25m penalty, which would ultimately prove costly.

However, ’Wegians kept the pressure on and they deservedly hit the front on 25 minutes. It came from a well-worked try after some sheer graft and spadework from the forwards gave a platform to the backs, with some good hands giving right-wing Sean O’Sullivan some space down the right.

The young winger still had work to do, but he evaded a last-ditch tackle to dot down right in the corner. Clarke was desperately unlucky when his near-impossible conversion into the wind rebounded off the post, leaving it 5-0 to the home side.

The visitors eventually began to settle and they were using their burly pack to get into the game and make some hard yards. Penalties were beginning to mount against the hosts, and on 35 minutes referee Ken Imbusch sin-binned Wegians no. 8 Matt Towey for the latest infringement at a maul.

