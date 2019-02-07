Weekend to remember for Galway’s hottest rugby prospects

by Connell McHugh

It was a weekend to remember for two of Galway’s young rugby stars, as they donned the Irish jersey with distinction – on opposite sides of the world.

Dylan Tierney-Martin from Moycullen was named Man of the Match when the Ireland U20s did what their senior counterparts failed to do – defeat England in the opening round of the Six Nations at Cork’s Musgrave Park.

And Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe was part of the Irish Women’s Sevens team that finished fourth in the World Series in Sydney.

Hooker Dylan Tierney bagged his Man of the Match on the back of two tries against an impressive England team, helping the Boys in Green to a 35-27 win.

The 19-year old Bish past pupil, who only switched position from flanker to hooker in the past year, is in his first year with Connacht’s academy and is reaping the rewards in his new position.

“We were absolutely delighted with the match last Friday,” Dylan told the Connacht Tribune.

“We all wanted to start the Six Nations well and to not have to be chasing games after the first round. To beat England who, along with France, we were expecting to be our toughest opponent was a great start.”

However, Dylan and the team are staying focused on the upcoming games and aren’t letting last weekend’s win get to their heads.

“We have already parked the England game, because if we don’t win the games coming up then beating England would have been for nothing.”

