Weekend-long Festival commemorates 800th anniversary of Battle of Ardrahan

Famed in song and story, one of the most famous Norman battles in Irish history is to be commemorated next month with a weekend of talks and seminars – as Ardrahan marks the 800th anniversary of the bloody encounter.

The Battle of Ardrahan in 1225 was a fierce encounter between the Normans and the Gaels, in a civil war among the O’Conor Kings of Connacht and their Norma allies, which resulted in the burning of the village itself.

And it is famed in the words of The West’s Awake, the iconic song written by Thomas Davis in 1840 – and sung so memorably by the great Joe McDonagh when Galway’s hurlers bridged a 57-year gap to win the All-Ireland in 1980.

And no one who heard it then will ever forget the stirring lines:

“For often in O’Connor’s van

to triumph dashed each Connacht clan

and fleet as deer the Normans ran

through Corrsliabh Pass and Ardrahan.”

Now the Labane Ardrahan Community Development Association has organised a unique festival to mark the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Ardrahan, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13.

The weekend promises an immersive journey into medieval Ireland through expert talks, traditional music, historical reenactments, and guided tours.

The Labane Ardrahan Community Development Association is a voluntary organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of South Galway while fostering sustainable community development.

“This festival represents more than just commemorating a battle,” explains LACDA Chair Caroline Brennan. “It’s about connecting our community with eight centuries of living history and sharing Ardrahan’s remarkable heritage with visitors from across Ireland and beyond.”

Saturday’s programme begins with a Medieval Scholars Symposium at Bradley’s Bar, Labane, from 10.30am to 3pm, as leading historians Jerry O’Sullivan, Dr. Kieran O’Conor, Dr. Dan Curley and Dr. Joe Mannion explore the complex relationships between Norman and Gaelic societies in medieval Connacht.

That afternoon from 3pm to 5pm in the Community Hall, historian Dave Swift demonstrates authentic medieval weaponry and armour, offering hands-on insights into medieval warfare and daily life.

And from 12 noon onwards, also in the Community Hall, there is a showcase of local students’ artistic interpretations of medieval life, featuring works from primary and secondary schools across South Galway.

That evening there is a feast of Traditional Music and Historical Storytelling from 7pm in Bradley’s Bar, featuring local musicians – including harpist Nichola Cahill, Claire Egan on fiddle, Tommy Keane on pipes and Eoin O’Neill on accordion – with a special presentation on Thomas Davis by historian Rory O’Shaughnessy.

Naturally, the West’s Awake will be sung by Seán O’Neill – with many others likely to join in!

Sunday is marked by a Guided Medieval Field Trip, an expert-led bus tour exploring South Galway’s medieval landmarks, including castle sites, ancient churches, and battle locations.

Professional archaeologists will provide detailed insights at each stop. This runs from 10am to 5pm. Events will proceed rain or shine, and participants are advised to dress appropriately for outdoor activities.

Tickets for the symposium are €15, which includes lunch and refreshments, and it’s the same price for the Field Trip, which again includes transport and professional guides.

Spaces for both the symposium and field trip are limited – and advanced booking essential through westsawakefestival. eventbrite.com. There is free entry to the children’s activities and evening entertainment.

Pictured: Going to battle…Katleen Bell-Bonjean, Deirdre Birmingham, Caroline Brennan, Karen O’Neill, Michael Helly, John Nelly and Sean Birmingham launching the festival to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Ardrahan.