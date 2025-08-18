Week long roadworks in Headford for resurfacing and line marking

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roadworks are taking place all this week in Headford.

The first, to facilitate watermain connection works, will take place on the Claran Road this evening from 8, until 6 tomorrow morning (tues).

Following that, there will be week-long road works from this Wednesday along a section up to the Tesco junctionfrom 8am-6pm.

Once that’s completed, line marking will take place and it’s hoped age-friendly parking spaces will be created.

Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington explains the week-long works in more detail