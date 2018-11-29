Wedded bliss for Ros na Rún stars – as mock makes money for charities

You could hear a pin drop when Annamaria Nic Dhonnacha and country star, Jimmy Buckley sang a duet together at a charity mock wedding event in the Galway Bay Hotel on Saturday night.

The pair sang Golden Ring, a song which was a hit for Tammy Wynette and George Jones, as part of the mock wedding drama organised by the cast and crew of TG4’s soap, Ros na Rún.

The event was organised to help raise funds for Cancer Care West and the Gavin Glynn Foundation, an organisation which helps families seek medical help abroad for children with cancer.

The script, written by Niall Mac Eachmharcaigh, who plays the popular John Joe in the series, was a hit with the guests and the identity of the bride and groom was probably one of the best kept secrets in the TV world.

The beautiful bride was Bobbi Lee, played by Annamaria, and the groom her on screen love interest, Niall, played by Donegal actor Danny Mac Eachmhaircaigh.

But this being a mock wedding, the ceremony wasn’t that straight forward and Jimmy Buckley arrived at the last minute to object and declared his love for the Conamara woman who is also a C&W singer.

After their duet, the spurned Niall returned and belted out another duet with the same Bobbi Lee — this time it was You’re My Kind of Woman and You’re My Kind of Man (made famous by Vince Gill and Patty Loveless).

This duet won the day and the couple enjoyed the rest of the wedding surrounded by their very well dressed cast members and the guests who bought tickets for the charity event.

