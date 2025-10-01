Weather warnings issued as Storm Amy expected to hit Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Met Éireann has issued wind and rain warnings over the next two days as Storm Amy is forecast to hit the country.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for 14 counties, including Galway, tomorrow.

It’ll be in effect in Munster, Connacht, Cavan Donegal and Longford from 6 tomorrow morning until 8 in the evening.

Then on Friday, a status yellow wind warning will come into effect for the entire country from midday until midnight.

Met Eireann is warning of the possibility of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions over the next two days.