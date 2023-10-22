Weather Warning issued for six counties including Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.
It comes into effect this evening at 6 o’clock and lasts for 24 hours.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A status orange rain warning for Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford comes into effect at 4 oclock tomorrow morning, also lasting for 24 hours.
At the same time, a status yellow rain warning will be in effect for Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Roscommon.
Met Eireann says there’s a possibility of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.
The post Weather Warning issued for six counties including Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fine Gael announce their six candidates to run in City Local Elections
Fine Gael has announced the six candidates that will run in the City Local Elections next year. T...
Two years on, nursing home had not addressed fire safety issues
A nursing home in Ballinasloe has still not addressed high risk fire safety issues – two years af...
Commercial rates appeals fall on deaf ears due to staff shortage
Galway business owners attempting to appeal commercial rates revaluations are being met with sile...
Councillors told to cool off in debate over Oughterard bridge
The proposed installation of traffic lights on the Oughterard bridge crossing led to a lengthy an...
Growhouse worker was victim of human trafficking
A victim of human trafficking from Vietnam ended up working in a cannabis growhouse in East Galwa...
CEO of Croí heart and stroke charity calls it a day!
The head of the Galway-based heart and stroke charity, Croí, is stepping down from his role after...
Publican calls time on social media list of ‘barred’ customers
The proprietor of a Conamara pub at the centre of a social media storm has labelled as ‘fake’, a ...
Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from Ballinasloe 32 yea...
Health Minister says new Emergency Department at UHG to take major step forward in coming weeks
The Health Minister has today indicated that the long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG is ...